Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,504 Shares of Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 6,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 280,362 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Qiagen by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 411,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 272,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:QGEN opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.11 million. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

