Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 4,000 Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 27.0% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Big Lots by 87.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 58.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 37.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

