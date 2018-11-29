TLG Immobilien AG (TLG) Receives €25.08 Average PT from Brokerages

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.64 ($28.65).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLG. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of TLG stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €24.00 ($27.91). 32,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a fifty-two week high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

