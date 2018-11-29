Titan Machinery (TITN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. Titan Machinery also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.30 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

