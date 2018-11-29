Timken Co (TKR) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Timken worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 122,560 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Timken by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Timken by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 173,964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, Director Frank C. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.05 per share, with a total value of $205,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,808.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.58 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

