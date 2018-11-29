Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) is Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s Largest Position

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC decreased its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. Timberland Bancorp makes up approximately 9.1% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642. The company has a market cap of $206.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/timberland-bancorp-inc-tsbk-is-siena-capital-partners-gp-llcs-largest-position.html.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.