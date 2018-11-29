Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. Tiffany & Co. also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.65-4.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani bought 40,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,970,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total value of $1,138,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

