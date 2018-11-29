TheStreet Upgrades Cellcom Israel (CEL) to C

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE:CEL opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Cellcom Israel has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 68,371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 94,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

