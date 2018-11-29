TheStreet Upgrades Cellcom Israel (CEL) to C

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
NYSE:CEL opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Cellcom Israel has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
