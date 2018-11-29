The Midas Touch Gold (TMTG) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

The Midas Touch Gold (CURRENCY:TMTG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, The Midas Touch Gold has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. The Midas Touch Gold has a total market cap of $0.00 and $8.53 million worth of The Midas Touch Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Midas Touch Gold token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM, CoinBene and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Midas Touch Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.02146369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00125963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00194541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.15 or 0.08776144 BTC.

The Midas Touch Gold Profile

The Midas Touch Gold launched on July 10th, 2018. The Midas Touch Gold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Midas Touch Gold’s official Twitter account is @tmtgdge . The official website for The Midas Touch Gold is dgex.io

The Midas Touch Gold Token Trading

The Midas Touch Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BitForex, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Midas Touch Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Midas Touch Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Midas Touch Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Midas Touch Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Midas Touch Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.