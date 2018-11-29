Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $3.63 Million Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 100.2% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 26.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,952. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.13.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $1.115 dividend. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $81.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

