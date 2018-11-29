TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

TerraForm Power has a payout ratio of 185.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TerraForm Power to earn ($0.13) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -584.6%.

Shares of TerraForm Power stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. TerraForm Power has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.87.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $246.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.26 million. TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. TerraForm Power’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TerraForm Power stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,653 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of TerraForm Power worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TERP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, MED began coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

