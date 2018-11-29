Tenable (TENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Tenable and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

