Ten Lifestyle Group (TENG) Shares Down 64.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) dropped 64.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 155 to GBX 115. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ten Lifestyle Group traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 180,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

In related news, insider Sarah Hornbuckle acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £7,300 ($9,538.74).

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to high-net-worth members worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform. Its corporate clients include private banks, retail banks, premium payment cards providers, and luxury brands.

