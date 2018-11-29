Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.03 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 97.08% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,717,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 287,569 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 354,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 158,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,727,000.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

