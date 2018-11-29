Tellurian (TELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tellurian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tellurian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.00% and a negative net margin of 930.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki bought 50,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,548,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,120,227.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.