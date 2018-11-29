Tech Data (TECD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.85, Morningstar.com reports. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tech Data updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

Tech Data stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. Tech Data has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tech Data declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the third quarter valued at $32,431,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tech Data by 11,850.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 372,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tech Data by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,219,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 317,967 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tech Data by 89.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after acquiring an additional 309,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tech Data by 23.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 171,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECD shares. TheStreet downgraded Tech Data from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

