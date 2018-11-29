Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,100 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,095 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,769,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 237,644 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 577,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,690,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of ARW opened at $77.09 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

