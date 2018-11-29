Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.35 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 83,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.87.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

