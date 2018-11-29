Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth $201,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 550,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

AJG stock opened at $78.21 on Thursday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $934,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $299,233.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,639.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

