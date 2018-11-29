TD Securities Cuts Dollarama (DOL) Price Target to C$44.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$56.33 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.04.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$35.43 on Monday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$33.21 and a 1-year high of C$56.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$868.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 1.92000007213384 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other Dollarama news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total value of C$783,800.00. Also, insider Michael Ross bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,772.00.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

