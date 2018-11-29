TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. TD Ameritrade posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. 176,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

