Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.36. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,838,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

