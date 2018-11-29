Tareq Kawash Purchases 26,000 Shares of McDermott International Inc (MDR) Stock

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) SVP Tareq Kawash purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MDR opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McDermott International Inc has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.58.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDermott International by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,091,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,719,000 after buying an additional 896,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDermott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,799,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in McDermott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,965,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,240,000 after purchasing an additional 317,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,690,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in McDermott International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,977,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,221 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

