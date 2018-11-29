Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (TRX) Short Interest Down 3.0% in November

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,672,280 shares, a decline of 3.0% from the October 31st total of 3,786,040 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Company Profile

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Itetemia gold deposit located in the Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

