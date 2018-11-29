TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TKTCY) Declares $0.06 Semi-Annual Dividend

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS TKTCY opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 0.53. TalkTalk Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

TalkTalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

