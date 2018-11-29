TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,316 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $491,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,032,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,350,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,708,000 after acquiring an additional 203,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,925,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,007,000 after acquiring an additional 575,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,511,000 after acquiring an additional 225,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Shares of TTWO opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

