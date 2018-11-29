Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 763,859 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $49,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 595,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,580 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,381,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,688,000 after acquiring an additional 219,902 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 42.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 427.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

