Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.
Shares of TRHC opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,833.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.58.
In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton acquired 7,500 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $638,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,638,560 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,288,000 after buying an additional 484,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.
See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.