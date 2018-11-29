Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of TRHC opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,833.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.58.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton acquired 7,500 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $638,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,638,560 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,288,000 after buying an additional 484,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

