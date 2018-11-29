Tableau Software (DATA) Raised to “Outperform” at First Analysis

First Analysis upgraded shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DATA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tableau Software from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tableau Software to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tableau Software from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.41.

NYSE DATA opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tableau Software will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Stolte sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $43,061,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,696,899.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elissa Fink sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,649 shares of company stock worth $137,695,743 over the last three months. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 450,868 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 54,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,720,000 after acquiring an additional 299,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 10,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

