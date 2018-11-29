T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,772 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of T2 Biosystems worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. T2 Biosystems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 522.30% and a negative return on equity of 461.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lowery sold 138,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $853,729.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $31,993.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,416.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTOO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.99.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

