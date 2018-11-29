Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.
SNDX stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 173,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 560.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.
