Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

SNDX stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,185.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 173,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 560.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

