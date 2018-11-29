Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Synchrony Financial worth $46,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 250,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 609,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

Shares of SYF opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

