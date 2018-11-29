Symrise (SY1) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective from equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.83 ($85.84).

Shares of FRA SY1 traded up €1.04 ($1.21) during trading on Thursday, hitting €70.94 ($82.49). 28,628 shares of the company were exchanged. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

