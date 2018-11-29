Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 697,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

NYSE:WPX opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 2.34. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

