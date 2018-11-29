Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,331 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Israel Chemicals worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 253,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 152,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.57 target price on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

