SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $261,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $121,730,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,320,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,740,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,109 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,349,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $49.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.26.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 121,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,592. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

