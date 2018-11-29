SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 43,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,037,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,321,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 30,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.3645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $307,768.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,486.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $134,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

