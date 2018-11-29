Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Director Buys $19,825.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Director Richard J. Giromini purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $19,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $19,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SUP stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,642. The company has a market cap of $182.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Superior Industries International Inc has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.65 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUP. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Superior Industries International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Superior Industries International from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 753.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

