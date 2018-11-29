SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APC. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $76.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,443,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,198,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004,406 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,754,305,000 after buying an additional 2,011,856 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.