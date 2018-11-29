SunOpta (STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.17. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 220.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $566,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.