Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Hill LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 17.9% during the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 213,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 226,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

