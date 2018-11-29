Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Receives C$57.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

TSE SLF opened at C$49.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 361.33, a current ratio of 386.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$46.96 and a 12-month high of C$56.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen Peacher sold 89,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.39, for a total transaction of C$4,598,634.15.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

