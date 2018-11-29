Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 962,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $25,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 626.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 17.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 99.3% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 109,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 754,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,120,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,657,000 after acquiring an additional 616,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.80. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.93 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, CFO Brian James Harris purchased 5,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Beck purchased 10,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/summit-materials-inc-sum-holdings-lifted-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.