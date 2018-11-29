Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 237,500 Shares of Enel Chile SA – (ENIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 47.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Enel Chile SA – has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

