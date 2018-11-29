Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $219,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $222,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-has-2-67-million-position-in-pebblebrook-hotel-trust-peb.html.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.