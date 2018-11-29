Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 40,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,018 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 15,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $40.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

