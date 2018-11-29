Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,636 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $27.28 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.55%.

In other news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 20,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

