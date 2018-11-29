Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tower Semiconductor Put Options (TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,597 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,242% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

TSEM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Tower Semiconductor to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum set a $21.00 price target on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 30.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,568,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/stock-traders-purchase-large-volume-of-tower-semiconductor-put-options-tsem.html.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.