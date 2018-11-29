Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 29th (BOS, CUP.U, EMA, GXE, REAL, TTDKY, TYL, UBSI, UDR, UGP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 29th:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$13.50.

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$42.00.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.75.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a market perform rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.50.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of UDR have outperformed its industry over the past three months. The company is likely to benefit from its vast experience in the residential real estate market. Its portfolio, located in the targeted U.S. markets, has a superior product-mix. Specifically, favorable demographics, household formation, recovering economy and job-market growth are expected to drive demand for its properties. The company also adheres to disciplined capital allocation. However, UDR has been dealing with escalating deliveries in a number of its markets. This remains a concern as elevated levels of supply curtail landlords’ ability to demand higher rents and also increase concessional activities. Rate hike adds to its woes.”

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Natural has been persistently gaining from rising consumer demand, which indicates that the company’s growth efforts have been yielding well. In fact, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 the company’s top-line increased year on year buoyed by solid demand witnessed across most sales channels. Also, the company’s food service channel has been performing well. Further, management predicts to continue reaping gains from robust customer services and enhanced demand for better-for-you products. Apart from these, the company has been focusing on strengthening its online business through improved assortments. We expect such upsides to aid a turnaround in the stock which has declined and lagged the industry in the past three months. This can be attributed to dismal gross margin trends, stemming from unfavorable shift in consumer mix and higher inbound freight costs. Unfavorable fill-rates also pose as significant worries.”

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed its industry’s growth in a year’s time. The company's performance is being backed by higher revenues and strength in both segments — UnitedHealthcare and Optum — plus membership growth. The company's robust Government is also driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position are the other positives. The company’s raised earnings guidance for 2018 should instill optimism among its investors. However, the company's is seeing membership decline in Commercial segment. Moreover, two significant acquisitions would intensify the competition for UnitedHealth Group.”

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have surged and outpaced the industry in a year, courtesy of positive earnings and sales surprise streak. We are upbeat on the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2019 performance, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and also beat the consensus mark for the sixth successive time. Notably, comparable retail segment net sales increased for the fifth quarter in row, while all the three brands registered comps growth. We believe new store openings, increased digital penetration, merchandising improvements and international expansion bode well. Management is also making efforts to enhance the performance of brands through store refurbishment and by bringing in more compelling assortments. However, a likely increase in SG&A expenses during the final quarter owing to higher digital marketing investments, incentive-based compensation and increased store payroll may strain margins to an extent.”

