Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,462,298 Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,462,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,096,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,422 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,900,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after acquiring an additional 365,343 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,755,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,486,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after buying an additional 4,516,550 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

SIRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 104,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,058,808. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

